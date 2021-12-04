Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as high as C$26.68. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 171,447 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5560079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

