Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 172,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

