Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

