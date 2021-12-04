Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($39.35), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($239,417.40).

LON:WTB traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,883 ($37.67). 632,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,209.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,171.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -20.48. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,761 ($36.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.