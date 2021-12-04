Wilder World Price Hits $4.16 (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $306.30 million and approximately $30.17 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00008791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

