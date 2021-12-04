Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

