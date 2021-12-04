Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 247,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,959. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

