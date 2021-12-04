Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of analysts have commented on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Wipro stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,426. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

