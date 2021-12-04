WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 2,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

