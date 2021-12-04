World Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $94,135.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

