WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $997.39

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 997.39 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,061 ($13.86), with a volume of 2,072,224 shares.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,036.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 997.89.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

