WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WPP opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WPP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

