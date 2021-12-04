WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of WPP opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $75.51.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.