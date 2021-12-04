W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Critical Survey

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares W&T Offshore and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.39 $37.79 million ($0.70) -4.83 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

