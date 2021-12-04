Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

