Xeris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 1,044 call options.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.04 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

