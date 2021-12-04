Yellow Road Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,373.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $2.16 million and $125,373.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.