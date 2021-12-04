Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

