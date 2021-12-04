Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.15 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

