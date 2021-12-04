Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
