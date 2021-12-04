yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $57,247.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

