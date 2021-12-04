YVS.Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $86,490.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $289,026.64 and approximately $86,490.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.60 or 0.08290983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00082576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.77 or 0.99891582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,471 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.