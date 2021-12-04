Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Short Interest Up 35.1% in November

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Z-Work Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

