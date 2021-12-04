Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altimmune by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

