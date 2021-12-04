Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $350.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.30 million and the highest is $376.52 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,866. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

