Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

