Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,305. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

