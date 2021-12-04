Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.93 million to $23.48 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.76 million to $152.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.43 million, with estimates ranging from $92.62 million to $116.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 278.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.