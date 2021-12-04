Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.75 Million

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $201.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $781.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 598,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

