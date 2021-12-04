Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $201,889,000.

COUP stock opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

