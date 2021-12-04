Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.01 Million

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $348.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 263,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,515. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.