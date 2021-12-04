Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.