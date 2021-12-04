Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,577. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

