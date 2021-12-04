Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,878,495. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

