Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. 371,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.