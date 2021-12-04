Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 30,182,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,541,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

