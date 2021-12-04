Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST remained flat at $$18.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

