Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Repligen reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $262.88 on Wednesday. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,674 shares of company stock worth $13,745,654 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

