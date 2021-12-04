Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $52.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

SEMrush stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,724. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,096,645 shares of company stock worth $24,291,546.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

