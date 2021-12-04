Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.83 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 490,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

