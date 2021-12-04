Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce $45.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.33 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $320.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Agenus by 22.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $749.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

