Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

