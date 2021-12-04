Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post sales of $557.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $558.10 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,188. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,054. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.