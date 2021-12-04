Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 9,779,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,387. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.