Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 801,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $3,002,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

