Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 547,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.