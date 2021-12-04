Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.57 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.