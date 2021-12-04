Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.44. 373,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tivity Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

