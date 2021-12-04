Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

NYSE TOL opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

