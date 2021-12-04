Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Hold

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

