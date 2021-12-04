Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Cost-reduction initiatives like workforce optimization, additional real estate reductions, systems rationalization and streamlining of internal processes will help the company achieve its cost/income ratio goal of 70% by 2022, and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Improving deposit balance, backed by a gradually improving economy, and strengthened capital ratios, are tailwinds. Sound liquidity will enable the bank to meet its debt obligations even in uncertain economic situations. However, on the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past year. Low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Litigation issues due to past misconducts remain headwinds to Deutsche Bank.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

